Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBDC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 50.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.