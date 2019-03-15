Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerner (CERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. While earnings met the consensus mark, revenues lagged the same. The company continues to witness strong contributions from key areas like, Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Strong international performance in the quarter is an added positive. Also, gains in Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. Cerner is likely to benefit from its EHR, EPR or EMR platforms that provide patient care in both acute inpatient and outpatient settings. On the flip side, the company’s Licensed Software and Subscriptions revenues saw a year-over-year decline in the quarter. In fact, management expects low software bookings to negatively impact total bookings in the upcoming quarter. Contraction in operating margins too adds to the woes. Furthermore, high long-term debt and competition in the global HCIT space are worrisome.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,162,000 after acquiring an additional 486,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $155,781,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cerner by 497.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

