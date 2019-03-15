Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (SND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Smart Sand from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 922,885.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,732,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,731,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 527,259 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

