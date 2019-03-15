Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares are likely to continue gaining after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. With this, it posted earnings beat for the 16th straight quarter. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year, backed by higher revenues. Higher passenger ticket, as well as onboard and other revenues, aided overall top line. Solid booking trend is anticipated to continue in 2019. Furthermore, earnings estimates for 2019 have been revised upward over the past month. Nonetheless, higher costs might hurt profitability in the near term. Global uncertainties and tricky consumer discretionary spending are added concerns for Royal Caribbean.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

In other news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 20,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $2,364,288.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

