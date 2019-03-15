Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) to Sell

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grana y Montero SAA operates as a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries operates engineering, construction, oil drilling, data processing services, telecommunications services, distribution of natural gas, and consulting. Grana y Montero SAA is based in Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE GRAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.18. Grana y Montero SAA has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter valued at $24,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

