Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VAPO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,464,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.