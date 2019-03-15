Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

DFS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,561. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $325,673.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

