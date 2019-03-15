Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. Regenxbio posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.43. Regenxbio had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regenxbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.97.

Regenxbio stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 1,174,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,187. The company has a current ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $184,110.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,292.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 43,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,195,106.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $5,319,057 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 196,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

