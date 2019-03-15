Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $532.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $550.49 million. Masonite International posted sales of $517.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Masonite International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

