Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.24 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report sales of $515.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $385.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 607.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 754,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,451,000.

PUMP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,801. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply