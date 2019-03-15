Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report sales of $515.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $385.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 607.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 754,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,528,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,451,000.

PUMP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,801. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

