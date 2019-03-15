Zacks: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $28.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arco Platform an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARCE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 226,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,656. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,534,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $25,890,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $23,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $13,431,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $8,388,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.