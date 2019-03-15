Zacks: Analysts Set $17.83 Price Target for CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 216,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,052. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

