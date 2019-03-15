Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post $829.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $849.76 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $813.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $29,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,255.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,157,000 after purchasing an additional 186,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,070,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

