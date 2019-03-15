Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kirby reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $349,620.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $4,646,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kirby by 20.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,352,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.80. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

