Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

