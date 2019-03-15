Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $852.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $836.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.60 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $785.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.90.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.27. 1,038,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,776. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,427,000 after buying an additional 284,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,206,000 after buying an additional 699,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,199,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 153,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

