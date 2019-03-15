Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.48 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce sales of $211.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.10 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $204.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $889.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $895.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $931.65 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $948.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock worth $6,661,485. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

