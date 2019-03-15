Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

SSTK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 504,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Shutterstock has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76.

In other news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

