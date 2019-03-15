Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $81.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $81.66 million. QAD reported sales of $80.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $331.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $332.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.60 million, with estimates ranging from $342.36 million to $353.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,547,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,439,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,545,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,801,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,556 shares of company stock worth $3,129,781. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QAD by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in QAD by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 57,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QAD has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

