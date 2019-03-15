Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.
PBH stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
