Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

