Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.69. Nordson posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,318,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,429 shares of company stock worth $8,806,248 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.85. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,647. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nordson has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

