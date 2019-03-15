Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Infosys posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,963. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,147,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,841 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.