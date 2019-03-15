Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.71 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $36,742.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

