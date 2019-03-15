Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will report $886.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the highest is $897.80 million. Cooper-Standard posted sales of $967.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $59,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,596. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $928.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

