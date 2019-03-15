Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.75 billion. Anadarko Petroleum reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full year sales of $13.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $16.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,226. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Earnings History and Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)

