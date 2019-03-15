Yangarra Resources (YGR) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.