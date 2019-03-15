Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,408,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,852,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 259,778 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In other news, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $196,706.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $958,688.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,358,557. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

