Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.94.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

