WSP Global (WSP) PT Raised to C$81.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.95.

WSP traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$71.97. 92,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,269. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

