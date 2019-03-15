Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).
WKP opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48.
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
