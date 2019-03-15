Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.38 ($14.13).

WKP opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

