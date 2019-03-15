Workiva Inc (WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $69.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $283.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $326.03 million, with estimates ranging from $317.37 million to $336.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

WK traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,188. Workiva has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,482,797.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $960,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,254,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $22,150,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $7,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,051 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.