Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several brokerages have commented on WIN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Windstream by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Windstream by 93,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 577,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,055. Windstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

