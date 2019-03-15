William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Fitbit (FIT)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Fitbit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fitbit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fitbit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $5.87 on Monday. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $735,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 736.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,907 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

