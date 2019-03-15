William Blair Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $5,204,000. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 108,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

