Willdan Group (WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The firm has a market cap of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.14. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 402,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

