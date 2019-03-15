Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

