Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Get Westcore Energy alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westcore Energy (WTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/westcore-energy-wtr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-02.html.

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Westcore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westcore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.