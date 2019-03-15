West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.47. 89,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

