Wendy Carruthers Sells 29,412 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,762.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,136,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,943,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

