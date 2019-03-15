Wells Fargo & Co Lowers EOG Resources (EOG) Price Target to $99.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

