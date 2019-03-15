Weibo (WB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

