Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

2/27/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/27/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

2/6/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

2/6/2019 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $25,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

