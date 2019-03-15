Wave Sync (WAYS) & Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Financial Contrast

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Wave Sync alerts:

This table compares Wave Sync and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74% Westlake Chemical Partners 3.84% 5.16% 3.32%

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Wave Sync does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wave Sync and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wave Sync and Westlake Chemical Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $230,000.00 148.12 -$4.86 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.29 billion 0.56 $49.35 million $1.51 14.85

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wave Sync has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Wave Sync on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Sync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Sync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.