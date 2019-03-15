Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 500,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $46,191,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,918,071.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,094,148 shares of company stock valued at $986,307,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $293.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

