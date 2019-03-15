Wabash National (WNC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,739,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,773,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $6,755,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,038,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wabash National by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.