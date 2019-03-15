W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Stake Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,765,841 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.1% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,872,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,797,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,569,000 after purchasing an additional 448,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $83.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

