vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 815,217 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,076,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,996 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 366.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of vTv Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

VTVT stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -3.72. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

