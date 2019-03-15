VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Egdon Resources (EDR)

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report issued on Monday.
Egdon Resources stock opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of $18.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.60.
About Egdon Resources
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.