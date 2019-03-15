VSA Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Egdon Resources (EDR)

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report issued on Monday.

Egdon Resources stock opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of $18.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.60.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

