Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Major Shareholder Buys $49,989,546.88 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 29,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.77. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,158.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

