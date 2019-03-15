Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €190.30 ($221.28).

ETR VOW3 traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Thursday, hitting €144.76 ($168.33). 1,061,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €179.60 ($208.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

